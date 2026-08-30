Carrick defends Manchester United and Bruno Fernandes after Hull defeat

Michael Carrick has dismissed criticism of Manchester United after their 2-0 defeat at Hull in the opening round of the Premier League.

The manager has described as "easy and lazy" the explanation that the team's problems are due to a lack of character, passion or leadership.

“It's just one game. We have enough leadership in the dressing room and we will have it all season. Just because we lose one game doesn't mean leadership is the cause“, said Carrick. He pointed out that the two goals conceded from set pieces completely changed the course of the match.

The coach also defended captain Bruno Fernandes, calling for a deeper analysis rather than hasty ratings. “When we win 1-0, everyone says: “What a great team and manager“. When we lose, suddenly everything is wrong. We have to look deeper and understand the details,“ he added.

Carrick also commented on new signing Carlos Baleba, signed from Brighton for £70m. The 22-year-old midfielder has suffered an ankle injury and could be out for more than three weeks, which puts his United debut in doubt before the October international break.