Rafael Leao joins Galatasaray

Forward Rafael Leao has joined Galatasaray from Milan, the Turkish club's press service announced, BTA reported.

The Istanbul giants have signed the 27-year-old Portuguese international on a four-year contract for 38 million euros. Milan will receive 20 percent of any subsequent sale of the player. Leao will wear the number 27 shirt for the Turkish club. His salary is 10 million euros per year.

The Portuguese has been playing for Milan since 2019. With the Italian club, he won the Italian championship in the 2021/22 season and the Italian Super Cup in the 2024/25 season.

In the 2025/26 season, Leao played 31 matches in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing 3 assists. At the 2026 World Cup, he scored one goal and provided one assist in five matches. The Transfermarkt portal estimates his value at 50 million euros.