Marc Marquez won the Aragon Grand Prix in the MotoGP class

The Spaniard Marc Marquez from the Ducati team won the Aragon Grand Prix race in the MotoGP world championship, after finishing first with a time of 41:10.969 minutes. Second came another Spaniard - Pedro Acosta, who rides for the KTM Red Bull team, and today was 1.754 seconds behind the winner. Third position is for Marco Bezzecchi (Italy) from the Aprilia team, whose time is 3.629 seconds slower than that of the champion.

Marquez, who was also the fastest in the sprint yesterday, knows both the track and the surface perfectly, as he already has eight victories here. He did not despair and looked confident even when he was not in the lead. Betzecki led until lap 6 and tried to take an early lead.

Acosta held the first position until the middle of the distance, when Marquez set a very strong pace, and then completely dominated in the final kilometers. Fourth and fifth places today are for Marquez's brother - Alex, and Jorge Martin, and the top 6 is completed by Fermin Aldejer.

Jorge Martin is in the lead in the general classification for the World Championship with 256 points, ahead of Marquez, who collected 237 and overtook Betzecki, who dropped to 3rd with 232.

In the Moto 2 Class, Alonso Perez from the Gresini team was the fastest with a time of 35:04.377 minutes, followed by followed by Isar Guevara and David Alonso (Colombia). In the general classification, Manuel Gonzalez (Spain) leads with 207.5 points, ahead of Guevara with 175 and Senna Agius (Australia) with 149.

The Spaniards also dominated in Moto 3. In the weakest machines, Maximo Chies is first with 33:15.478 minutes, ahead of David Almansa and the Argentine Marco Morelli. In the world championship, Chies increased his lead to 256 points, followed by Alvaro Carpe and Almansa.