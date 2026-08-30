Chelsea beat Brighton 4:3 in a match of the second round of the Premier League, BNT reported.

The match began with a minute of applause in memory of former Sofia player Bobby Tambling and former club owner Ken Bates. The home team's starter was Emiliano Martinez, who was presented as a new signing earlier today.

The Londoners opened the scoring at the "Stamford Bridge" stadium in the 4th minute. At a corner kick, goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen and defender Mats Weaver interfered with a disputed ball. The guard dropped the ball, which went into the path of Romeo Lavia. The midfielder was accurate from the immediate close.

Xabi Alonso's team doubled their lead ten minutes later. Pedro Neto intercepted a pass on the ground in Morgan Rogers' penalty area.

Joao Pedro also added his name to the scorers in the 32nd minute. The Brazilian controlled a pass in the penalty area from Yorel Hatto and scored with a shot on the ground into the far corner. By the end of the half, the "seagulls" had reduced their deficit. Malik Yalkue finished a counterattack with a volley from inside the penalty area.

After the break, the guests scored again. In an attempt to block Pascal Gross' cross, Joao Pedro sent the ball into his own goal. The players in blue resumed their two-goal lead in the 74th minute. A breakthrough by Cole Palmer ended with a shot from outside the penalty area into the near corner. Beyond the added time of 5 minutes Pascal Gross shaped the final result with a header.

Chelsea occupies the 3rd place in the standings with a total asset of 6 points. Brighton is in 8th position in the standings with 3 points. In the other matches of the day, Sunderland won their home game against Fulham with the minimum 1:0 with a goal from Wilson Isidore, and the match between Leeds and Brentford ended in a draw 1:1.