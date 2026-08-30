Big blow for Borussia: Constantelias has torn cruciate ligaments

Borussia Dortmund's Greek midfielder Yannis Constantelias has torn cruciate ligaments in his knee after his Bundesliga debut on Saturday and will be out for several months, the German football club announced, BTA reported.

He scored a goal in the first match of the season at home against Hamburger SV with 2:0 and partnered excellently with Serou Girassi and his compatriot Konstantinos Karetsas. But in the second half he fell to the grass, clutching his knee.

„The whole Dortmund family is behind you, Yannis. "You will come back stronger," the club said in a social media post after the diagnosis was confirmed following medical tests.

His injury is a major blow for last season's Bundesliga runners-up, after only two games - in the German Cup and in the Bundesliga since joining from PAOK. The "Yellow-Blacks" have just one day before the end of the transfer window to bring in a replacement for the 23-year-old.