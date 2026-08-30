Bruno Fernandes proved to be the most important figure in Manchester United's 5-2 victory over Premier League returnee Ipswich Town, after scoring three goals and assisting another. For the “Red Devils“ this is their first success in their second match of the season, but they had to overcome a 0-1 deficit in the opening minutes, BTA reported.

For United and their manager Michael Carrick, the victory was very important, especially after the 0-2 defeat by Hull City at the start. Hull City are also newcomers, having entered through the play-offs and are considered by many pundits to be the number one contenders for relegation.

In the 29th minute, United were already 0-1 down after Leif Davies volleyed a beautiful shot that hit the top post and into the net. But Fernandes, last season's Premier League Player of the Year, equalised with a powerful left-footed strike at the end of a counter-attack in the 40th minute, converted a penalty for his second goal in the 61st minute to make it 3-1, and completed his hat-trick seven minutes later, firing home from a clean sheet.

The second goal that turned the tide was an own goal by Jacob Greaves in the 56th minute. That own goal came after a Harry Maguire strike, who had played the ball in attack. A handball was not called, only because Maguire did not score directly from his shot, and the ball deflected off Ipswich defender Jacob Greaves. 56th minute, and Fernandes passed to Brian Mbemo in the 82nd minute, who went alone against the goalkeeper and crossed it.

Chuba Akpom made the final 5:2 for the hosts in added time, but the “tractors“ from East Anglia, like United, have three points.

Another news, important for the “Devils” supporters, was the return of Marcus Rashford to the game. After more than 18 months, he appeared as a starter. Under the club's previous manager Ruben Amorim, he was not included in the calculations and spent periods on loan at Aston Villa and Barcelona. But Michael Carrick suggests for the moment that he will rely on him. For the 28-year-old England international, today's appearance is his first since December 2024 with the United team.