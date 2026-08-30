CSKA achieved its fifth consecutive victory in the Bulgarian championship

CSKA (Sofia) achieved its fifth consecutive victory in the Bulgarian football championship, winning 3:1 over the unconvincing Cherno More (Varna). "The Army" already has 16 points and is 2 behind the champion and leader in the standings Levski.

The Varna team has only one victory in seven matches, and with 4 points they are in 11th place. Celso Sidney scored for them, but it was not enough after the three goals for CSKA, by Stefano Sensi, Joel Zvarts and Leandro Godoy.

The hosts from CSKA started the match actively and created two good chances, after which they logically took the lead in the score. Already in the 15th second Petko Panayotov had an opportunity, and in the 9th minute Pitas missed from five meters after Joel Zwartz knocked the ball off his head.

In the 20th minute Sensi showed class and brought the "army" forward with a precise shot from 24-25 meters, scoring 1:0 in the upper right corner of Damyan Hristov. First of all, with this goal, the Varna team was quite slow to move the ball, Brahimi intercepted the ball and passed it to the Italian midfielder, who did not hesitate to shoot. 10 minutes later Zwartz added a second goal after a wonderful combination of Brahimi and Sensi, and then Pitas passed it to the Dutchman.

Only after another three minutes CSKA could score again. Ioannis Pitas tamed the ball on his chest and found Joel Zvarts with a nice pass, who shot effectively from 8-9 meters, but sent the ball past the right post.

Black Sea got one goal back and reduced the score through Celso Sidney in the 39th minute. Jean-Philippe Gbamen tried a pass to Andrey Yordanov, who, however, remained static and was overtaken by Mohamed Ashi. Then the ball reached Celso Sidney, who sent it into the net. There were also some disruptions in CSKA's defense, and by the end of the first half, Cherno More missed two more opportunities.

A new combination between Pitas and Zvarts could have brought CSKA a third goal in the 53rd minute, but goalkeeper Damian Hristov caught the shot of the Dutch striker, who had previously freed himself from Zvarts and Kerchev.

In the 82nd minute, Cherno More's second goal was disallowed due to an offside by its author Jorge Padia, and in the 86th minute, reserve Godoy also scored, shaping the final score. Godoy took advantage of Sensi's pass and pierced the near corner of Hristov's goal with a shot on the ground from the edge of the penalty area.