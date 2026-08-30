Champion Inter wins away game at Cagliari, Como delivers surprise of the round

Italian champion Inter achieved its second victory in the championship, after prevailing 1-0 in the away game at Cagliari from the second round of Serie A.

In the ninth minute, Hakan Çalhanoğlu opened the scoring for the "nerazzurri" with his second goal of the season, which turned out to be the winner in the match. The match was almost entirely dominated by the team led by Cristian Chivu, who took a total of 30 shots in the match, but the many misses deprived the team of a much more convincing performance and Inter could have regretted it in the end. New signing from Liverpool Curtis Jones made his debut for the champions in Sardinia.

For Cagliari, Bulgarian Ivan Sulev remained on the bench as an unused substitute, with the team remaining with three points after their 1-0 victory over Parma in the first round, Sportal.bg reported.

Como pulled off a surprise in the second round of Serie A, defeating Napoli 2-1 away at the “Diego Armando Maradona“ stadium, BTA reported.

Martin Baturina opened the scoring for the visitors in the 17th minute with a close-range strike. Napoli equalized in the 30th minute with a goal by Rasmus Hoylund from distance. Just four minutes later, however, Anastasios Douvikas punished a blunder in the home team's defense and made it 2:1 for Como.

In the second half, the visitors kept up the pressure, and in the 95th minute, the VAR system canceled Stanislav Lobotka's equalizer because Lorenzo Luca was offside. Thus, Cesc Fabregas' team recorded its first success of the season, while Massimiliano Allegri suffered a defeat at home.