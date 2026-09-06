Benzema was ready to play for Lyon for free

Karim Benzema was ready to take a serious step back in his career to return to his home club Lyon. The French striker was even willing to play without a salary for a season, reports gong.bg, citing information from L'Équipe.

However, Benzema's desire was not enough to lead to a transfer. The main obstacle turned out to be his current contract with Al Hilal. The French goal scorer has a contract with the Saudi club until 2030 and this is what blocked the possibility of him returning to Lyon this summer.

The veteran is no longer among the main figures in the plans of Al Hilal coach Simone Inzaghi. However, the club is not willing to simply part with the player while he has a valid contract.

Benzema has a special connection with Lyon, as it is there that his professional journey began. The striker came through the club's academy before breaking into the first team and subsequently making a transfer to Real Madrid.

With the Spanish giants, Benzema has become one of the greatest figures in the club's history. He has won numerous trophies, including the Champions League five times, and in 2022 he also received the “Ballon d'Or“.

After his time at Real Madrid, the Frenchman continued his career in Saudi Arabia, where he initially played for Al Ittihad and later moved to Al Hilal.

After his return to Lyon did not take place within the summer transfer window, Benzema will have to wait for the next opportunity. It could arise in the winter, when the transfer market reopens.