Gianni Infantino to run for a new term at the helm of FIFA

FIFA President Gianni Infantino will run for a new term at the helm of the world football headquarters. This was announced by the organization after the Swiss met serious resistance from several of the leading football confederations in recent months, BTA reports. The 56-year-old Infantino has already given indications that he intends to fight for a new term in the 2027 elections. Now FIFA has officially confirmed his intention.

„The FIFA President announced in April that he would run again in 2027. Of course, nothing has changed. "Mr. Infantino will participate in the elections," the football headquarters said in an official statement.

The news comes amid serious tensions surrounding Infantino's administration. Some football executives opposed a plan to sell a share of tournaments organized under the auspices of FIFA to private investors. It was this project that provoked a sharp reaction from several confederations. In July, Infantino was called on to resign by UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation and CONCACAF.

Nevertheless, the FIFA president managed to retain the support of the African Football Confederation (AFCON) and the South American CONMEBOL. Their support remains important for Infantino's positions on the eve of the upcoming elections.

The Swiss himself did not want to comment on his future during his last public appearance. Yesterday, he attended the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Katowice, Poland, but refused to answer questions about his possible candidacy. FIFA later officially confirmed that his intentions had not changed.

Infantino took over as FIFA president in 2016, succeeding Sepp Blatter. Since then, the Swiss has been re-elected to the presidency and has made expanding global football tournaments and increasing the organization's revenue one of his top priorities.

However, the upcoming candidacy may face more serious political opposition due to disagreements with some confederations. The 2027 elections will show whether Infantino can maintain his position despite growing opposition.