First victory for Azerbaijan in the League of Nations

The Azerbaijani national team recorded its first success of the new season in the League of Nations.

In a match from the fourth round of Group 2 of League „D“ of the tournament, played in Ganja, the hosts won with a minimum of 1:0 over the Lithuanian team.

The only goal in the match was scored by Sabah (Baku) midfielder Abdulah Khaybulayev. In the 25th minute, he took advantage of an excellent pass from Bursaspor defender Toral Bayramov and brought the three points to his team.

Thanks to this success, Azerbaijan came out on top in the group standings. After three matches played, the Azerbaijanis have an asset of 1 win and 2 draws.

For Lithuania, this was the first failure during this campaign in the tournament. The Baltics have slipped to second place with 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss so far.

In the last third place is the Liechtenstein team, which has only 1 point from 2 matches played.

The schedule for the rest of the group foresees that on November 13, Azerbaijan will visit Liechtenstein, and three days later - on November 16, Lithuania will host Liechtenstein at home.