Bayern, Real Madrid and Arsenal line up for Kenan Yildiz

Kenan Yildiz has become a transfer target for three of the European giants. According to Corriere dello Sport, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Arsenal are closely monitoring the Juventus star and are considering the possibility of making an offer for him.

All three clubs are looking for reinforcements on the right flank of the attack, and the 21-year-old Turkish international is among the targeted players.

A curious detail is that Yildiz is a product of the Bayern academy. In the summer of 2022, however, he will leave the Bavarians and join Juventus on a free transfer.

The management of the “bianconeri“ has no intention of easily parting with one of their most important players. The club has set a price tag of at least 100 million euros for the Turkish talent, who is currently recovering from an injury.

Yıldız has already played 132 games for Juventus, scoring 27 goals and providing 21 assists.

It remains to be seen whether any of the three European giants will take concrete steps to sign him.