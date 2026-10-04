Marin Petkov leaves the national team camp for personal reasons and misses the match with Luxembourg

Winger Marin Petkov is no longer part of the Bulgarian national team camp. The footballer has left the team for personal reasons, and his reasons were respected by both the interim coach Atanas Ribarski and the management of the Bulgarian Football Union.

Thus, the national team player will not be available for the upcoming visit to Luxembourg on Tuesday, October 6. Petkov is expected to leave today.

His absence further complicates the personnel situation at the “Lions“ before the important match in the League of Nations.