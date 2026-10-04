Ludogorets with a second consecutive goal fiesta under Jovicevich – this time over Cherno More

Ludogorets continues to impress after Igor Jovicevich returned to the coaching post. After a convincing 3:0 win over the second division Romanian team SCM Râmnicu Vâlcea a week ago, today the “eagles“ defeated Cherno More 5:0 in a friendly match played at the “Hüvepharma Arena“ stadium.

Four of the goals came before the break. The big star of the match was winger Erik Marcus, who shone with a hat-trick – 17', 41' and 43', while striker Ruan Seko added a goal in the 28th minute. The final 5:0 was made by Ivaylo Chochev in the 80th minute. The result could have been more decisive, but Son's goal was disallowed for offside, and the champions missed several more clear chances.

The match started with an early chance for Ludogorets - already in the 4th minute Caio Vidal shot from the edge of the penalty area, but missed the target.

In the 17th minute, the “eagles“ took the lead. Erik Marcus received a pass from the right, cleared space and with his weaker left foot sent the ball into the “sailors“ net.

In the middle of the half, the team from Razgrad scored a second goal through Son, but the linesman flagged offside and the goal was disallowed. Shortly after, Cherno More goalkeeper Damian Hristov saved a strong shot by Ruan Seko.

The second goal came in the 28th minute. After an unconvincing clearance by Ertan Tombak, the ball fell to Stanic, who immediately found Ruan Seko, and the Brazilian doubled the lead with a technical shot into the far corner.

In the 36th minute, Hristov again intervened decisively after a treacherous shot by Son.

By the end of the half, the hosts had finished off their opponents. In the 41st minute, Marcus scored his second goal of the match, and just two minutes later, he completed his hat-trick for 4:0.

After the break, the tempo was maintained. In the 50th minute, Amir Hadzhiakhmetovic shot inches from the side post. In the 57th minute, a mistake in the ball transfer by Razgrad gave Celso Sidney a chance, but his shot hit the post.

In the 80th minute, Ivaylo Chochev took advantage of a misunderstanding in the Varna defense and, left alone against the goalkeeper, coolly made it 5:0.

Shortly after that, Ertan Tombak received a second yellow card and was sent off, and in his place came the youngster from Cherno More Nikolay Iliev.