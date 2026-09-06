Golemite your rivals Juventus and Milan завършиха при диматичество градативство 1:1in the derbito from the third circle on the Italianskata Serie A, played at the stadium „Alianz Stadium“ in Torino. The two-boys offer tactical tricks between the new mentors Luciano Spaleti and Ruben Amorim, and the break-up comes at the last minute.

Macht zapochna equally, kato and dvata tima imakha your chance prez parvoto half a time, but it’s not enough to rest your head. The result will be opened in 68-ата минута, когато влезлият като журнала младок Alfajo Siseseceche perfectly served by Samuel Chukwueze and Izvede „rosonerite“ forward. Milan skillfully defended your crehkia si advance thanksgiving on the phenomenal save on goalkeeper Mike Menian.

In addition, at the meeting, both the pressure on the home will give the result. In92nd minute protector Federico Gatise prevurna in hero for Juventus, zashichiki with the head center on Teun Kopmeyners for the extreme 1:1. With the equality of two grandees, lock the positions in the klasiraneto, collect 7 points next, take three edges.