Iliyan Filipov bit Ventseslav Stefanov over comparison between Chandarov and Balov

Botev (Plovdiv) president Iliyan Filipov got into an in absentia argument with Slavia president Ventseslav Stefanov. The reason for his sharp reaction was a comparison made by Stefanov between football players Asen Chandarov and Kristiyan Balov.

Filipov used social media to respond to Slavia boss's words, stating that he did not understand the reason for such a comparison and made an ironic remark to Stefanov.

„Mr. Stefanov compared Chandarov and Balov to Lom and London. I don't know why, but I have the feeling that Mr. Stefanov knows Lom much better than London“, wrote Filipov.

He categorically defended Assen Chandarov and emphasized his qualities as a footballer, as a professional and a leader.

„I can only say good words about Assen Chandarov. Besides being a wonderful footballer, he is a true professional, character and leader – a person who shows every day with his attitude why he deserves to carry the Botev team. A footballer who doesn't talk much off the pitch, but answers where he needs to – with his game“, added the president of the Plovdiv club.

Filipov did not ignore Septemvri, stating that in his opinion the comparison of the two players should not lead to belittling Bulgarian clubs.

“Even more strange is his desire to belittle two Bulgarian clubs - Botev Plovdiv and Septemvri - over one player. Botev does not need anyone to explain to him where he is on the football map of Bulgaria. And respect for September should also be mandatory for a person who has been in Bulgarian football for so many years,“ he pointed out.

Regarding Kristiyan Balov and his transfer, Filipov left a sharper comment, stating that what happened is well known in football circles.

„As for Balov and the way his transfer was made - in football circles the story is well known enough and everyone can draw their own conclusions“, he also wrote.

At the end of his publication, Filipov criticized Slavia's management and advised Stefanov to first pay attention to what is happening in his own club.

„Maybe instead of giving geographical assessments of who is „Lom“ and which “London“, Mr. Stefanov would do well to think about why his own supporters have been publicly demanding a change in the club's management for so long.

Sometimes, before looking at Plovdiv and other clubs, it is useful to look at what is happening in your own backyard.

And as for London – if one day he decides to visit it, I will be happy to recommend him a few nice places“, concluded the president of Botev.