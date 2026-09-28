Manchester United to pay €95m for Nico Williams

Manchester United are considering a move for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams in the summer of 2027, reports The Telegraph.

„The Red Devils“ are planning a major squad reinforcement and the 24-year-old Spanish international has become one of the club's top transfer targets. According to the information, United are ready to activate the release clause in Williams' contract, which amounts to 95 million euros.

The situation surrounding the footballer in Bilbao is also a factor in his possible future. The Basques are not participating in European club competitions this season, while Williams has been the subject of criticism due to injuries and inconsistent performances.

According to the information, the club also has financial considerations related to the Spaniard's remuneration, which is around 10 million euros per year, especially if the team fails to qualify for European tournaments.

In the 2026/27 season, Nico Williams has six appearances in La Liga, scoring one goal.