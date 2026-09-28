Bild: German specialist is close to a contract with CSKA

German specialist Markus Gizdol is very close to returning to the coaching bench, and according to information from the authoritative publication Bild he is close to a contract with the Bulgarian giant CSKA.

The 57-year-old coach has been without a team for almost a year, but it seems he has found a new challenge in Sofia. Gizdol is a well-known name in German football, where he worked at the helm of Hoffenheim, Hamburg and Cologne.

His last appointment was at the Turkish Kayserispor, but his stay there lasted only three months, after which the specialist was released. Now he is close to a new beginning in his career.

According to Bild, negotiations with CSKA are at an advanced stage and the two sides are close to reaching an agreement. “Armey“ are the current holders of the Bulgarian Cup and Super Cup, and in the championship they take second place.

CSKA was eliminated from the Europa League qualifications after losing to the Greek OFI Crete, but continues its European participation in the Conference League.

When the deal is finalized, Gizdol may meet with another German coach – Thomas Reiss, who recently took over Turkish side Trabzonspor after his time at the helm of Ludogorets.

If the appointment becomes a fact, CSKA will be the fourth foreign club that Gizdol will manage in his coaching career.