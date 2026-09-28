Endrik: Being a footballer is not difficult, there are much harder professions

The striker of Real Madrid and the Brazilian national team Endrik shared a curious opinion about his profession, emphasizing that in his opinion there are people who work much harder than professional footballers.

„Being a footballer is not difficult. The hard part is for those who have to wake up at five in the morning and go to work from Monday to Sunday“, said the 20-year-old Brazilian, quoted by GeGlobo on the social network X.

Endrik joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2024. So far, he has recorded 34 official matches for the “royal club“, in which he scored seven goals and made one assist.

In the second half of last season, the striker played on loan at French Lyon. He made 19 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals and adding seven assists.