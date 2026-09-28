Lokomotiv Plovdiv will not replace the grass at "Hristo Botev", relies on regeneration

The management of Lokomotiv Plovdiv has decided not to replace the grass cover at the "Hristo Botev" stadium. Instead of a complete change of the pitch, the club will again resort to a regeneration procedure.

The planned activities include aeration, seeding and sanding. A similar procedure has already been carried out several times in recent years, but the results have not been durable enough and the pitch has again encountered problems.

Now it remains to be seen whether the Bulgarian Football Union will grant permission for the “Smurfs“ to host their own facility after the championship resumes.

The BFU has already set a number of requirements for the club, which must be met in order for the stadium to receive the necessary permission to hold official matches.