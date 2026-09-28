Jaylen Duran to miss start of training camp due to contract dispute

Detroit Pistons center Jaylen Duran will not participate in the club's media day and will not join the team at the start of training camp. The reason is the lack of agreement on a new contract, ESPN reports.

The 22-year-old Duran is a restricted free agent and currently has two main options before him. He can accept the Pistons' offer or sign a qualifying offer for $9.6 million for one season, then become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

According to American media, the basketball player has rejected Detroit's offer for a five-year contract worth $200 million. Duran and his camp are aiming for a higher amount, close to the maximum possible contract of $287 million for five seasons.

In the 2025/26 season, the center took a serious step in his development. He averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in 70 games, starting every game. His performance earned him his first All-Star appearance and a spot on the All-NBA Third Team.

Since starting his career in Detroit after being selected in the 2022 draft, Duran has averaged 13.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 276 games, 239 of which were starts.