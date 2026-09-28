Juventus get Neto back

Juventus have officially signed Brazilian goalkeeper Neto. The 37-year-old goalkeeper has signed a contract with the “Bianconeri“ until the end of the current season – June 2027, the club announced.

Neto returns to Turin, where he already wore the Juventus team between 2015 and 2017. During this period, he recorded 22 matches and won two Italian championship titles, two Italian Cups and one Super Cup of the country.

The Brazilian will be an alternative to the starting goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. Neto takes the place of the Pole Kamil Grabara, who underwent knee surgery and will be out of action until the end of the season.

Neto last played for the Brazilian Botafogo. In his rich career, he has also played for Atletico Paranense, Fiorentina, Valencia, Barcelona, Bournemouth and Arsenal.

The goalkeeper has also played once for the Brazilian national team.

By signing him, Juventus secures an experienced option under the frame at a time when the team must cope with the absence of Grabara.