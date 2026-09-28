England have defensive problems ahead of the match with the Czech Republic

Nico O'Reilly and Ezri Konsa are likely to miss England's upcoming match against the Czech Republic in the Nations League, reports „Sky Sports“.

The two defenders are not training with the first group, despite taking part in the full 90 minutes of the „Three Lions“ loss with 2:3 to world champions Spain on Saturday.

O'Reilly has an injury problem and will most likely be replaced by Lewis Hall on the left flank of the defense. For Konsa's place, Thomas Tuchel can choose between Mark Gehi, Trevo Chalobah and Jarrad Branthwaite.

According to the information of „Sky Sports“ The rest of the England squad are training normally and are available to the coach. Tuchel will have the opportunity to count on them both against the Czech Republic and when they visit Croatia on Saturday.

After the defeat to Spain, England remain without a point in the elite Group C of the Nations League.