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Davidovich Fokina and Hurkach advance to Chengdu final

Davidovich Fokina and Hurkach advance to Chengdu final

Title match on Tuesday

Sep 28, 2026 19:58 72

Davidovich Fokina and Hurkach advance to Chengdu final - 1
Tihomir Shumov Tihomir Shumov Author at Fakti.bg

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Hubert Hurkach will determine the champion of the ATP 250 tournament on hard courts in the Chinese city of Chengdu.

The No. 2 seed Davidovich Fokina reached the final after a comeback against Nikoloz Basilashvili. The Spaniard lost the first set 4:6, but managed to turn the tide of the match and win the next two sets - 6:4, 6:3. The match lasted 1 hour and 57 minutes.

In the other semifinal, the fifth seed Hubert Hurkach also had to make up for a deficit. The Pole lost the first set to Denis Shapovalov after a tiebreak - 6:7(8), but then found his rhythm and took the next two parts 6:3, 6:3. The match lasted 2 hours and 26 minutes.

The final clash between Davidovich Fokina and Hurkach is scheduled for tomorrow at 14:00 Bulgarian time.