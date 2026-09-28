Stefani Stoeva said "I do": The badminton star married her lover

One of the most successful Bulgarian badminton players Stefani Stoeva officially celebrated her wedding with physiotherapist Yanislav Petkov. The two entered into a civil marriage in April 2025, and last weekend they gathered relatives and friends for a festive wedding celebration.

Among the closest people who were with Stefani on the special day were her parents and her sister Gabriela. She is also the best man of the newlyweds and shared an emotional message on social networks.

“Sisi, she is already a bride. And seeing her next to the person she chose to share her life with was a moment that can hardly be described in words“, wrote Gabriela.

Тя публикува и снимка на четиримата членове на семейството – двете сестри и техните родители, като описа специалната връзка помежду им.

„Едно семейство, което през годините е споделило всичко – смях, сълзи, караници, победи и безброй моменти, които ни направиха това, което сме днес“, сподели още Габриела.

Тя пожела на сестра си щастие в новия етап от живота ѝ и подчерта, че ще бъде до нея както винаги – този път и като нейна кума.

The love story of Stefani and Yanislav began to develop towards the next stage in September 2024, when Petkov gave her an engagement ring on her 29th birthday. A few months later, the two officially entered into a civil marriage.

The couple's best men are Stefani's sister - Gabriela Stoeva, and her fiancé Evgeni Panev.