Georgia and Ukraine held to a goalless draw in Tbilisi

Georgia and Ukraine drew 0-0 in a match from the second round of Group 2 in League B of the Nations League. The match was played in the Georgian capital Tbilisi.

The hosts again demonstrated a more aggressive game and were the more active team on the pitch, but for the second match in a row they failed to find the way to the opponent's goal. After the defeat by Northern Ireland in the first round, Georgia managed to keep their net dry this time and earned their first point of the tournament.

With the draw, the Georgians take third place in the group.

Ukraine, on the other hand, continues to be in the lead with an asset of four points. The team started their participation in the Nations League with a win, and against Georgia added another point to their assets.

In the other match of the group, Northern Ireland and Hungary will face each other later today in Belfast.