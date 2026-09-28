Manchester United to play behind closed doors with Lausanne

Manchester United will use the international break to play an unofficial friendly against Swiss side Lausanne. The match will be played behind closed doors and the venue has not yet been confirmed.

The test will allow both teams to maintain their rhythm and the physical fitness of players who are not involved in their national teams. The organization of the match is also facilitated by the relationship between the two clubs through INEOS.

The participation of Matthijs de Ligt may attract particular attention. The Dutch defender is close to returning after a long absence due to a back problem and the test could allow him to accumulate valuable playing minutes.

Lausanne is in last place in the Swiss Super League, with just one win in its first nine matches. The Swiss team includes Tyler Fredrickson, who is a former Manchester United youth player, as well as Sekou Kone, who is on loan from the English club.

Meanwhile, the “Red Devils“ have new personnel problems. Bruno Fernandes left the Portugal camp due to physical complaints, and Patrick Dorgu suffered an injury during Denmark's match against Wales and returned to Manchester for medical examinations.

Marcus Rashford and Kobe Maine are also unavailable for the England national team due to injuries.