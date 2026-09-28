Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev to compete for title in Hangzhou

Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev will face each other in the final of the ATP 250 tournament in the Chinese city of Hangzhou. The competition is held on hard courts and has a prize fund of $ 1,039,090.

The No. 1 seed Medvedev qualified for the final after defeating his compatriot Roman Safiulin 7:5, 6:4. The match lasted 1 hour and 43 minutes.

The former world ranking leader reached the decisive breakthrough at the very end of the first set. Medvedev achieved a break in the 12th game and led 7:5, avoiding a tiebreak.

The second half began with a breakthrough by Safiulin, who led 2:0. However, Medvedev quickly returned the break and tied the score at 2:2. At the end of the set, the first seed again won his opponent's serve and closed the match with 6:4.

Andrey Rublev, who is seeded No. 2, had a different path to the final. The Russian defeated Frenchman Kyrian Jacquet 7:6(0), 6:1.

The first set was extremely contested and the winner had to be determined in a tiebreak. However, Rublev left no chance for his opponent in it and won 7:0.

In the second part, the Russian quickly took control of the match. He made two breaks and led 5:0. Jacquet managed to win one game, but Rublev did not allow a reversal and ended the match with 6:1.

Thus, the final in Hangzhou will offer an all-Russian clash between two of the country's leading tennis players.