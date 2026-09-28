Italy beat Turkey in the Nations League

Italy achieved a convincing victory with 4:1 in their visit to Turkey in a match from Group A of the Nations League. „Squadra Azzurri“ largely decided the outcome of the match in the first half, when they scored three goals.

The Italians were the more active team from the very beginning. After the first 45 minutes, the guests had 59% possession of the ball and had fired 10 shots on goal against only two for the hosts.

The result was opened in the 9th minute. Alessandro Bastoni took advantage of his team's good attack and gave Italy the lead.

In the 22nd minute, Davide Fratesi doubled the visitors' lead, and just seven minutes later Michael Kayode made it 3:0.

After the break, Turkey tried to change the course of the match and began to threaten Gianluigi Donnarumma's goal more often. The hosts' efforts paid off in the 47th minute, when Baris Yilmaz reduced the deficit after an assist from Oguz Aydin.

However, Turkey's hopes of a turnaround were short-lived. Just three minutes later, Francesco Esposito scored Italy's fourth goal and finally ended the intrigue.

Thus, the “Squadra Azzurri“ recorded a convincing success as a guest and demonstrated serious effectiveness in attack.