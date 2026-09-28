France achieved a narrow 1-0 victory away to Belgium in a League A match of the League of Nations. The match was held at the "King Baldwin" stadium in Brussels, and the only goal fell just two minutes before the end.

The "Roosters" had the first serious opportunity in the 12th minute. Desiree Due impressively broke through the home defense, entered the penalty area and fired a powerful shot, but the ball hit the crossbar.

Belgium responded six minutes later. Kevin De Bruyne found Charles De Quetelare in a good position, but the striker was unable to finish the attack in the best way.

France came close to opening the score again in the 27th minute. Pierre Kalulu shot dangerously, but Romeo Lavia intervened decisively and cleared the ball just short of the goal line.

At the start of the second half, luck was again on the Belgian side. In the 53rd minute, Lukasz Da Cunha intercepted a pass from Youri Tielemans and fired a left-footed shot from distance, but the ball bounced off the side post.

Belgium also had a chance to take the lead. In the 73rd minute, De Quetelare brought Dodi Lukebakio down the right, but the striker's shot was saved by France captain Mike Meignan.

When it seemed that the two teams would share the points, the decisive moment came.

In the 88th minute, Michael Oliseh, who had come on 11 minutes earlier, received the ball in his own half after a pass from Ryan Cherki. The Bayern Munich winger made an impressive breakthrough, reached the Belgian penalty area and with a precise left-footed shot brought victory to France.