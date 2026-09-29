The legal battle between Manchester City and the Premier League will last a long time, the club's chief executive Ferran Soriano said. He was speaking to European club bosses at a meeting of the European Club Association board in Copenhagen.

The dispute involves a series of allegations against Manchester City of breaching the league's financial rules. After news of the allegations emerged, speculation began about possible unprecedented sanctions against the club.

City does not accept the decision

In an open letter, Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak assured supporters that the club was confident of proving its innocence. According to Sportal, Soriano stated that Manchester City does not agree with the decision, but remains confident in victory and will continue to defend its position.

“It took us eight years to get here, and it will take a lot longer“, said the executive director.

The dispute continues after eight years

Soriano indicated that the procedure has already been dragging on for eight years. From his words it is clear that the club does not expect a quick conclusion to the legal dispute with the Premier League.

At the moment, Manchester City maintains the position that the allegations do not prove a violation and that the club will continue to fight the case. No specific deadline has been specified for the final conclusion of the case.

Sources: Sportal