Very important news for Roma regarding the new stadium in Rome

Roma have taken an important step towards the construction of their new stadium. The club announced that the decision-making procedure has been completed, and a declaration of public benefit for the project has been obtained. This is a key stage on the way to the construction of the facility in the Pietrasanta district.

Roma described what happened as a “fundamental and historic step“ for the club and its supporters. The management thanked the Municipality, the Commissioner for Euro 2032 for the Lazio region, the regional authorities, the Minister of Sport and Youth, as well as all the administrations, institutions and specialists who participated in the process.

“The project is conceived not only as a new home for the club and its fans, but as an asset for Rome, capable of creating new opportunities, contributing to the renewal and development of the area and bringing long-term benefits to the entire city and its community“, Roma said. There is still no exact timetable for the start and duration of construction, but more clarity on the matter is expected after the last important stage.