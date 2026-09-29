Another Barcelona star returns early from the national team

Karim Adeyemi is the second Barcelona player to be given permission to leave his national team camp early during the current international break. The striker has already returned to the Catalan capital.

Adeyemi has been included in the first-team squad selected by new coach Jurgen Klopp for the Nations League matches this month and next. The attacking player started in the Bundesliga's matches against the Netherlands and Greece.

The German specialist and his staff have called up a historic group of 44 players in order to be able to closely monitor as many of the players as possible during the international break. It is precisely because of the large number of players in the camp that Adeyemi was allowed to return to Catalonia early.

According to “Mundo Deportivo” he is the second of a total of 17 Barcelona internationals who have already finished their participation with their representative teams. Before him, Eric Garcia left the Spanish camp due to discomfort in his left knee, which requires caution.