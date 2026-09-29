Real Madrid legend Marcelo could become ambassador

Real Madrid legend Marcelo could take on the role of ambassador for the French club Nantes if the project to acquire the club from the group of Paulo Tavares is completed. This is reported by “L’Équipe”, according to which negotiations for the change of ownership are at an advanced stage.

Current owner Waldemar Kita confirmed that three offers have been received for Nantes. He took over the club in 2007, but his management has often been criticized, especially for the frequent changes of coach. Last season, Nantes changed three coaches and eventually fell to Ligue 2.

The project to acquire the club, led by former football agent Paulo Tavares, is already seriously advanced. According to “L’Equipe”, the attempt to buy Nantes is “very advanced”, and if the deal is successful, Marcelo could join the club as its ambassador.

The Brazilian's name appears in a document seen by the media, which describes the future structure of the project. Marcelo, who is now 38, ended his professional career in 2025 after two seasons with Fluminense. Before that, he spent most of his career at Real Madrid, where he became one of the most recognizable figures in the club's history.