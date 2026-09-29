Lamine Yamal has praised his young Barcelona teammate Hamza Abdelkarim and predicts a bright future for the 18-year-old striker. The Egyptian has impressed during pre-season and has already made his debut for the first team in La Liga.

Abdelkarim joined Barcelona on loan from Al Ahly and in the summer the Catalans made his transfer permanent. Hansi Flick gave him the opportunity to prove himself with the first team in the controls, and the striker took advantage of his chances, scoring several goals in limited playing time.

„He has a bright future ahead of him. He is still young and has all the qualities to become a great striker. I think he will make the most of his time in the team and score a lot of goals“, said Yamal in an interview with “On Sport”, quoted by “Diario Sport”.

The Spanish star added that Abdelkarim's qualities are already obvious to everyone at the club. “We have all seen him - he is a striker who scores a lot of goals. He will benefit from the time he gets at Barcelona. He is a very adaptable player. We are a great team and we always try to make him feel comfortable“, added Yamal.