New contract and brutal mockery: Ryanair hits Lance Stroll and Aston Martin

Canadian pilot Lance Stroll has become yet another popular sports figure to be targeted by the Ryanair airline account, which is popular for its biting humor. The reason for the online attack was the official confirmation that the 27-year-old driver had extended his long-term contract with the Aston Martin team, where he will continue to drive alongside Fernando Alonso until at least the end of the 2027 season.

Strol: “My commitment is stronger than ever“

In the team's official statement, the Canadian driver expressed his satisfaction with the continuation of the joint work:

“I am extremely happy to continue my long-term journey with Aston Martin Aramco. I have been part of this project from the very beginning and I believe that we have the resources and people to become a winning team. A lot of hard work is being done at Silverstone and real progress is being made. The determination I see in every department is a great motivation for me. I know we are heading in the right direction and my commitment is stronger than ever to achieve our goals.“

The blow from Ryanair and the wave of negativity

However, the news was immediately met with an avalanche of humor and criticism. The administrators of the Ryanair account on the social network X, known for their constant jokes about Premier League football teams, quickly published a collage with the following text:

„Lance Stroll 🤝 Ryanair passengers. Both pay for their seats.“

The publication collected hundreds of thousands of views in hours, referring to the fact that the driver's father - billionaire Lawrence Stroll - owns the team.

The official Formula 1 channels were also flooded with biting comments from fans. However, the sports statistics are on Stroll's side - with over 200 Grand Prix starts behind him, he can hardly be described solely as a “rent driver“, and his fluctuating results during the current championship are largely due to the frequent technical problems in the Aston Martin car.