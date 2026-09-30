Manchester United have received further bad news during the international break. Nousair Mazraoui became the 11th player for the “Red Devils“ to have an injury problem after the defender was forced off in Morocco's 1-0 win over Lesotho in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Mazraoui collapsed to the pitch in the second half after attempting a splits near the touchline. He managed to win the ball but immediately grabbed his left thigh and lower back. The defender left the field after 69 minutes and did not return.

The situation is unpleasant for Manchester United, as Mazraoui is an important backup option for Michael Carrick. The 28-year-old can play at right or left-back and has been the main back-up to Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw in recent weeks. Amad Diallo, Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte and Tom Heaton were already out of the picture before the international break.

But the list goes on. Bruno Fernandes missed Portugal's match with Norway with a problem that coach Jorge Jesus said had plagued him in the last three games. Patrick Dorgu also left the Denmark camp with injury, while Marcus Rashford and Kobe Meino have withdrawn from the England squad. Benjamin Sheshko and goalkeeper Karl Darlow were also unable to join their national teams due to physical problems.