The Italian Roma issued an official statement confirming that striker Paulo Dybala and defender Nauel Molina will not travel to South America for the last match of the genius Lionel Messi with the Argentina team. The publication of the “Giallorossi“ comes three days after the first reports that the two 2022 world champions will not attend the historic event.

Sports and logistical reasons over sentiments

The “Stadio Olimpico“ categorically specified that the decision is not disciplinary in nature. The club cited "sporting and logistical considerations" related to its extremely tight schedule - on October 11, Roma face Como in Serie A, and just three days later, on October 14, they host Real Madrid in a Champions League clash. Long transcontinental flights would seriously disrupt the players' recovery.

The club added that, for sporting and technical reasons, the two would not have taken part on the pitch anyway. Paulo Dybala is not in coach Lionel Scaloni's latest selection plans, while Nauel Molina is serving a heavy seven-match ban imposed on him after the final clash of the 2026 World Cup.

Despite the restriction, Roma's management paid tribute to the legend, expressing "deep respect" to Messi's magnificent career and wishing him and the entire Argentine people an unforgettable festive evening.

The end of a great era

At the end of August, 39-year-old Lionel Messi announced his decision to end his international career, after leading Argentina to the world title in Qatar in 2022 and to the silver medals at the 2026 World Cup.

Coach Scaloni called up 28 players for the October tests against Bolivia (September 30), Burkina Faso (October 3) and Benin (October 6). The scheduled match with Benin at the legendary “Monumental“ stadium in Buenos Aires will be the official last scene for the great No. 10 in the national jersey.