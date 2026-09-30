Officially on the verge of signing: Chris Smalling joins Porto on a free transfer

Experienced English centre-back Chris Smalling is on the verge of a new challenging stage in his rich career. The 36-year-old defender is on his way to officially join Portuguese giants Porto as a free agent after his contract with Saudi Al Fayha expired last season.

According to leading sports publications in Portugal, the former England international (with 31 caps for the “Three Lions“) has already arrived on Portuguese soil. It is expected that Smalling will undergo the mandatory detailed medical and fitness tests in the coming hours, after which he will officially put his initials on the contract.

Contract details

The parameters of the agreement provide for an initial contract until the end of the current season, with a clause for a possible extension for an additional year based on certain matches played and results achieved. The documentation is expected to be finalized and officially announced by the club today.

Rich experience and star company in defense

Chris Smalling has an authoritative calling card on the Old Continent. He was a key figure in Manchester United's defence between 2010 and 2019, winning a number of trophies at Old Trafford. This was followed by a highly successful five-year spell at Roma (2019-2024) before heading to the Arab League with Al Fayha.

With his arrival at the Dragao Stadium, the former Red Devils defender will bring additional routine and class. His signing is aimed at increasing competition in Porto's defensive line, where he will challenge for a place with names such as Jan Bednarek and Jakub Kiwior, as well as Brazilian legend Thiago Silva, who strengthened the team last season.