Fans gathered in front of the "College" in memory of Iliyan Filipov, the police arrested the suspect

Many supporters of Botev (Plovdiv) gathered in front of the "Hristo Botev" stadium exactly at the symbolic hour of 19:12 /1912 is the year the team was founded/, to honor the memory of their club president Iliyan Filipov. The atmosphere in front of the clubhouse was filled with silence, sorrow and respect for the work of the businessman who led the club out of its critical financial and infrastructure moments.

Together with the fans, the head coach of the "Canaries" arrived in front of the stands Stanislav Genchev, his entire sports and technical staff, the representative team of Plovdiv residents and the rising talents from the academy. They all laid wreaths and flowers, lit candles and paid tribute to the memory of their president.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies have made rapid progress in the investigation of the show shooting, carried out in the early hours of the day in a property used by the businessman. The Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed that the suspect in the crime - Slavcho Magerov, known in the underground by the nickname Megera - has been detained.