A Bulgarian specialist is on the verge of becoming part of the coaching team of the new CSKA coach Markus Gizdol, claims „Blitz“. The 57-year-old German coach is about to add two more assistants to his staff for the upcoming challenges in the First League.

The German officially took over the „reds“, with the names of Rainer Widmeier and Jakob Braun already appearing in his staff. The management of the capital club confirmed that the team will be officially expanded with two more new players.

Gizdol is expected to make his final decision on the full composition of his team next week. His official press conference is also planned at that time, at which he will be introduced to the media and the army community.

The German specialist is currently in his homeland and will not lead the team's training session tomorrow. According to unconfirmed information, his first training session at the helm of CSKA will take place over the weekend - on Saturday or Sunday. The full structure of the team will be officially announced in the coming days.