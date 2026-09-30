New energy for the "Red Devils": Carlos Baleba ready to debut for Manchester United against Tottenham

Manchester United are about to include one of their most anticipated summer signings in the game. The 22-year-old midfielder Carlos Baleba is fully recovered and is expected to make his official debut in the upcoming derby against Tottenham as soon as the Premier League resumes. At “Old Trafford“ they believe that the Cameroonian has exactly the qualities that can solve the main defensive gaps in the midfield since the start of the season.

“The Red Devils“ monitored and pursued the midfielder for a whole year before finally finalizing his transfer last summer. However, his Manchester United career was delayed by a minor ankle injury he arrived with. The medical staff took a cautious approach to his recovery, with Baleba included in the squad and watching from the bench the victory over Fulham just before the international break.

The Cameroon international is expected to bring a completely different level of intensity, dynamism and athleticism to the centre of the pitch. Baleba is known for his aggressive style, his excellent sense of intercepting passes and his ability to quickly break up opposition counterattacks in their infancy.

Thanks to his high stamina, speed and physical strength, he covers huge areas of the pitch when he loses possession – a component that United lacked in the early rounds of the championship.