Trent Alexander-Arnold shines again for England after Tuchel snub

Real Madrid right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has made a strong return to the England national team, making his first start for the Three Lions in almost two years. The 27-year-old defender was instrumental in the 2-0 win over the Czech Republic after providing a perfect assist for Anthony Gordon's opener.

The former Liverpool man's journey back to the starting line-up has been rocky. Alexander-Arnold has fallen out of favour with manager Thomas Tuchel over the past year and was left out of the squad for last summer's World Cup. His last appearance for the national team was back in June 2025 in a World Cup qualifier against Andorra.

Despite the period of exclusion from the team, the right-back stressed that he never lost his composure and confidence in his own abilities:

„It's been a long time, but I've always believed I could play for England and I always want to do it. The belief is always there, it's about proving it at club level. The manager gave me a chance tonight to play and try to do what he asked of me in the best way possible. I hope he's happy with the way I performed.“

His strong performance against the Czechs sends a clear signal to Thomas Tuchel that the Real Madrid full-back is ready to once again be a key figure in England's defensive and offensive plans.