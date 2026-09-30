Scandal in Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo leaves national team camp after conflict with Jorge Jesus

41-year-old superstar and captain of the Portuguese national team Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed his sensational decision to leave the “seleção“ camp. The striker published an official message on social networks, announcing his retirement after escalating tensions surrounding coach Jorge Jesus.

The dramatic development took place in Copenhagen, where Portugal is preparing for the match against Denmark in the Nations League. Ronaldo left the stadium in a black van just before the official training session on Wednesday – although just minutes earlier, at his press conference, Jesus had assured the media that the captain would train alongside the team.

The footballer himself subsequently confirmed that the departure was his personal decision, taken after the coach's press conference and an urgent conversation with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, Pedro Proença.

„After the national coach's press conference and after a conversation with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation, I made the decision to leave the national team camp. When the time comes, I will tell the truth to all Portuguese people about the reasons that led to my leaving the national team, to which I have always dedicated myself. "Now it's time to wish Portugal and all my teammates success, without exception," Ronaldo wrote.

The tension between the captain and the new coach has been simmering since the away game against Norway, in which Ronaldo was left as an unused substitute for only the third time in his 22-year career with the national team. Despite being sent to warm up for over 20 minutes, he never came on, which caused his public discontent.

Jesus admitted that he had made a mistake with the veteran's warm-up, but categorically told reporters: "No player will make me change my mind." Neither he nor anyone else in football.“

After Ronaldo's withdrawal, he is finally out of the running for Denmark's trip to Copenhagen, and his future with the national team remains under serious question mark.