Furor in Milan: Georgina Rodriguez caught the eye with an extremely daring look and accumulated over a million likes

The other half of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo – Georgina Rodriguez, once again proved why she is among the most influential fashion icons in the world. The Argentine beauty attracted all eyes during Milan Fashion Week, where she was among the special guests in the front row.

Georgina uploaded a series of exclusive photos to her Instagram account, opting for an extremely daring and stylish look made entirely of black leather. The combination of a short skirt and a fitted jacket perfectly highlighted her curves, and the look quickly became a major topic among fashion critics.

The effect on social media was lightning fast – the post garnered over 1 million likes in a matter of hours, thrilling a large portion of her impressive 78.2 million followers on the platform.