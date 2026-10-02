France and Italy ended in a 1-1 draw in the Nations League derby, played at the packed “Stade de France“. The match was particularly charged, as it was the first home match for the new coach of the “Roosters“ Zinedine Zidane, who took over from Didier Deschamps after the end of this year's World Cup.

Fans in Paris welcomed their legend with magnificent choreography – the stands spelled out the name “Zizou“ against the background of the tricolor, accompanied by the large banner: „Welcome home“.

In the first half, the Italians missed their clearest chances. In the 9th minute, Moise Kean failed to take advantage of a one hundred percent goal position, and shortly before the break, Davide Fratesi miraculously missed from close range after a pass from Kayode. The deadlock for the guests continued with a goal by Moise Kean disallowed for offside.

In the second half, France switched to a higher gear and logically opened the scoring in the 55th minute. Ryan Sherkey brilliantly assisted Michael Oliseh, who shot the net for 1:0.

“The Azzurri“ responded quickly and in the 68th minute, defender Alessandro Bastoni scored a great goal with a tight shot from the edge of the penalty area for 1:1.

Until the end of the match, Zinedine Zidane's players pressed the opponent, but goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made a series of key saves and became a hero for the guests. At the end of regular time, France was left with a man less after a second yellow card for Dayot Upamecano.

After the draw, France retained its first place in the group, while Italy took third position.