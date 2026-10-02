Unquestionable dominance: Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku sink Turkey in Brussels

The Belgium national team achieved a decisive 3:0 triumph over Turkey in a match from the third round of the Nations League. Above all on the pitch was captain Kevin De Bruyne, who shot our southern neighbors with two famous goals, and substitute Romelu Lukaku shaped the final score.

With this triumph, the Belgians collected 6 points in Group “A“, while our southern neighbors were stuck in last position with 0 points and a heavy goal difference of 1:8.

Belgium opened the scoring in the 10th minute, when Dodi Lukebakio found De Bruyne, and the midfielder feinted Abdulkerim Bardakci and coolly scored for 1:0. By the end of the half, Arda Guler and Merih Demiral had missed good chances to equalize, while Lukebakio came close to scoring a second goal for the hosts, hitting the post.

In the 59th minute, just as Turkey tried to press their opponents, De Bruyne struck his second fatal blow. The captain controlled the ball on the edge of the penalty area and with a famous shot into the top corner made it 2:0.

In the 76th minute, the coach brought on Romelu Lukaku, who needed only a few minutes to score. After a quickly executed free kick, Charles De Quetelare was brought in from the right and released a parallel pass to the goal scorer, who with one touch made it 3:0.

Despite the joy of the victory, the Belgian staff has serious headaches for the upcoming derby clash against France. Youri Tielemans and Kevin De Bruyne received yellow cards and will be officially suspended for the match with the “cocks“.