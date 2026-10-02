The Polish national team achieved a ruthless 6-0 victory over Romania in a match from the Nations League tournament. The big hero for the hosts was captain Robert Lewandowski, who shone with a hat-trick, and the turning point in the match came in the middle of the first half after a direct red card for Romanian defender Radu Dragusin.

Although the guests started bravely and tested Marcin Bulka's reflexes, the balance on the field was completely disrupted in the 22nd minute. Lewandowski was fouled in the penalty area by Dragusin in a clear goal position, which brought a penalty for the Poles and the dismissal of the Romanian defender. Two minutes later, the ram converted the penalty into a goal for 1:0.

The second half became a real recital for the Polish team, who made the most of their numerical superiority:

47th minute: Nikola Zalewski made a great breakthrough from the left and released a parallel pass to Lewandowski, who intercepted from close range for 2:0.

49th minute: In an attempt to clear a sharp cross from Przemysław Frankowski, Virgil Gica sent the ball into his own goal for 3:0.

62nd minute: A blunder by Mariusz Marin on a header was punished by Piotr Zielinski, who elegantly headed the ball over the keeper for 4:0.

66th minute: Jan Bednarek was the most clever when crossing from a corner kick and headed home his fifth goal.

Lewandowski again set the tone in the 86th minute when he controlled the ball in the penalty area and with a powerful shot made the final 6:0, sealing his hat-trick.

The only bad news for Poland was the official warning the forward received at the end of the first half. The yellow card will take him out of the reckoning for the next clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina.