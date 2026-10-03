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Results and scorers in the matches of the League of Nations

Results and scorers in the matches of the League of Nations

France and Italy did not defeat each other

Oct 3, 2026 00:00 39

Results and scorers in the matches of the League of Nations - 1
Pavel Kovachev Pavel Kovachev Author at Fakti.bg

Results of today's matches in the League of Nations tournament:

France – Italy 1:1
1:0 Michael Oliseh 55'
1:1 Alessandro Bastoni 68'

Belgium – Turkey 3:0
1:0 De Bruyne 10'
2:0 De Bruyne 59'
3:0 Lukaku 76'

Bosnia and Herzegovina – Sweden 1:1
0:1 Gökeres 71'
1:1 Alaibegovic 80'

Hungary – Georgia 1:0
1:0 Milos Kerkez 35'

Poland – Romania 6:0
1:0 Robert Lewandowski 24' /D/
2:0 Robert Lewandowski 47'
3:0 Virgil Gitza 49' /AG/
4:0 Piotr Zielinski 62'
5:0 Jan Bednarek 66'
6:0 Robert Lewandowski 86'

Ukraine – Northern Ireland 0:3
0:1 Brown 9'
0:2 Price 22'
0:3 Brown 61'

Faroe Islands - Slovakia 1:1
0:1 Vatnhamar 38' /AG/
1:1 Justinusen 66'

Kazakhstan – Moldova 1:2
0:1 Kleshchenko 45'
0:2 Popescu 50'
1:2 Alip 64'

Cyprus – Armenia 2:0
1:0 Konomis 19'
2:0 Kakulis 31'

Latvia – Montenegro 1:2
0:1 Adzic 3'
0:2 Adzic 56'
1:2 Strods 82'