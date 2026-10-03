Results and scorers in the matches of the League of Nations

Results of today's matches in the League of Nations tournament:
France – Italy 1:1
1:0 Michael Oliseh 55'
1:1 Alessandro Bastoni 68'
Belgium – Turkey 3:0
1:0 De Bruyne 10'
2:0 De Bruyne 59'
3:0 Lukaku 76'
Bosnia and Herzegovina – Sweden 1:1
0:1 Gökeres 71'
1:1 Alaibegovic 80'
Hungary – Georgia 1:0
1:0 Milos Kerkez 35'
Poland – Romania 6:0
1:0 Robert Lewandowski 24' /D/
2:0 Robert Lewandowski 47'
3:0 Virgil Gitza 49' /AG/
4:0 Piotr Zielinski 62'
5:0 Jan Bednarek 66'
6:0 Robert Lewandowski 86'
Ukraine – Northern Ireland 0:3
0:1 Brown 9'
0:2 Price 22'
0:3 Brown 61'
Faroe Islands - Slovakia 1:1
0:1 Vatnhamar 38' /AG/
1:1 Justinusen 66'
Kazakhstan – Moldova 1:2
0:1 Kleshchenko 45'
0:2 Popescu 50'
1:2 Alip 64'
Cyprus – Armenia 2:0
1:0 Konomis 19'
2:0 Kakulis 31'
Latvia – Montenegro 1:2
0:1 Adzic 3'
0:2 Adzic 56'
1:2 Strods 82'