Warm hearts in icy Reykjavik: A great and touching gesture from the Bulgarian national team

The harsh cold and low temperatures in Iceland did not prevent the Bulgarian football players from showing great spirit and warm hearts before the start of the match. The wonderful and noble gesture of the “tricolors“ quickly warmed everyone present at the stadium and in front of the television screens.

The little mascots, who had the honor of leading our national team onto the field for the official anthems, felt the biting Icelandic cold. However, the Bulgarian players reacted instantly – without any hesitation, the boys took off their upper suits and gave their upper suits to the children to protect them from the cold.